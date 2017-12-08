Wenger: Wilshere, Giroud, Walcott staying

Arsenal will not sell striker Olivier Giroud, midfielder Jack Wilshere and winger Theo Walcott in the January transfer window despite their lack of playing time at the Premier League club, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The trio have started the majority of the club's Europa League and League Cup games this season but are yet to start a league match, with Giroud making 12 substitute appearances while Wilshere has been limited to four and Walcott to three.

Their lack of top-flight action could cost them a spot in their respective nations' 2018 World Cup squads but Wenger said the trio will not be sold.

"They have to make their decisions; I have to make mine," Wenger said yesterday.

"I cannot consider too much the interest of the national team. I want to keep the squad...