Wenger's farewell countdown begins with a bang as Gunners beat Hammers

Arsenal scored three goals in the final eight minutes as manager Arsene Wenger marked his penultimate home English Premier League match in charge with a crushing 4-1 win over West Ham United in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

ARSENAL WEST HAM 4 1 (Nacho Monreal 51, Aaron Ramsey 82, Alexandre Lacazette 85, 89) (Marko Arnautovic 64)

Defender Nacho Monreal put Arsenal ahead six minutes into the second half when he fired low past Joe Hart at a corner to bring the match to life after a dull first half.

Marko Arnautovic equalised 13 minutes later when substitute Manuel Lanzini fed him on the left and the striker shot into the bottom far corner.

Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal ahead again in the 82nd minute when a mistake in the Hammers' defence allowed his effort from the left edge of the box to sail into the far side of Hart's net.

Alexandre Lacazette added the third and fourth goals.

Hart had previously kept West Ham in the match with diving saves from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck, but Arsenal climbed within six points of fifth-placed Chelsea on 57 points while West Ham remain in trouble sitting six clear of the drop zone on 35 points.