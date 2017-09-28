Werner left dizzy by Besiktas fans

Germany striker Timo Werner has sought medical advice after he had to come off early in Leipzig's defeat at Besiktas because of dizziness caused by the "deafening" noise from the crowd .

"Timo had circulation and breathing problems," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl after the 21-year-old was hauled off on 32 minutes complaining of dizziness in their 2-0 loss in the Champions League game yesterday morning (Singapore time).