West Ham boss Moyes urges big-name players to buck up
West Ham United's new manager David Moyes took aim at some of the club's players with "big reputations" after a 2-0 defeat at Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time) and urged them to live up to their billing.
Having fallen behind to Will Hughes' 11th-minute opener, West Ham missed a host of chances before conceding a second in the 64th minute when Richarlison broke clear to score.
Moyes said: "I thought it was a big job (but) there were some players with big reputations who disappointed me a little bit. Today was the first time I really had the chance to see them play, and if that's their reputation, they need to show it." - REUTERS
