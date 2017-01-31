West Ham offer fans deal on Payet jerseys
After selling Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25 million ($44.7m), West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French attacker off their backs as well.
"Bring back your Payet shirt to any of the club shops and you will get a new replacement for £25," club vice-chairman Karen Brady said on Twitter yesterday.
French international Payet's acrimonious saga began when he told West Ham that he no longer wanted to play for the club as he sought a return to Marseille. - REUTERS