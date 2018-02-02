West Ham official suspended in racism storm
West Ham United have suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry following claims of racial discrimination, the English Premier League club said yesterday.
According to a Daily Mail report, Henry said the club wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad as "they have a bad attitude".
The club said they will not not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly. - REUTERS
