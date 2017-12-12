West Ham results more important than Hart selection: Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes has said that his team selection is based purely on getting results for the club, after England goalkeeper Joe Hart finds himself out of favour in recent times.
Hart, who is on loan from Manchester City, was replaced by Adrian for West Ham's defeat by the Premier League leaders this month and he remained on the bench in the 1-0 win over champions Chelsea on Saturday.
Said Moyes: "He wasn't happy. I told him the reason why and that happens at clubs all over the country. It's a manager's job." - REUTERS
