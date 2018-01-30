West Ham's Masuaku given six-match ban

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has been handed a six-match ban following his red card for spitting at an opponent during their FA Cup defeat by Wigan Athletic, the Football Association said yesterday.

The 24-year-old Frenchman was sent off soon after half-time as third-tier side Wigan pulled off the big shock of the fourth round in a 2-0 victory last Saturday.

Masuaku, who issued an apology for his actions, will miss West Ham's home league games against Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and away fixtures at Brighton, Liverpool and Swansea.