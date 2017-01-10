Football

What US Soccer is doing

David Lee
Sports Correspondent
Jan 10, 2017 06:00 am

As part of the resolution in a concussion lawsuit, US Soccer launched an initiative to focus on prevention and education, effective from Jan 1, 2016. These include:

  • Children aged 10 or younger cannot be taught the skill of heading;
  • They also cannot intentionally head the ball in a competitive game;
  • An indirect free-kick will be awarded to the opponents if a player aged 10 or younger deliberately heads the ball on the field;
  • Children aged 11 and 12 can receive heading instruction in training, but training is limited to 30 minutes per week. They can head the ball in competitions;
  • Education and awareness about concussions;
  • Return-to-play protocols after suspected concussions for youth players; and
  • Changes to substitution rules in-play, so players can be evaluated for a concussion without fear of penalty.

