Wheel comes off Alonso's car during pre-season testing

Fernando Alonso did six laps of the Barcelona circuit before crashing into the gravel, after the right rear wheel came off his McLaren at the start of Formula One's pre-season testing yesterday.

The former world champions, who are starting a new engine partnership with Renault after three troubled years with Honda, played down the incident.

"We had a wheel-nut issue, we're fine," executive director Zak Brown said at the Circuit de Catalunya, with Alonso going back out again before the lunch break for a further four laps.

"All the teams will have a variety of issues throughout testing, that's exactly what it's for," said the American.

"No big deal at all."