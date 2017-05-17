Where next for JT?

John Terry made his 716th Chelsea appearance in the 4-3 win over Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After the match, the 36-year-old admitted contemplating retirement, despite having announced his Chelsea departure last month in a bid for more regular football. PA Sport looks at what Terry might do next:

JOIN OTHER EPL CLUBS

Bournemouth are a possible destination, should he wish to continue playing in England. West Brom, Swansea and others have also expressed interest in signing the former England captain.

VENTURE OVERSEAS

Mega-money offers from China and the Middle East could appeal to Terry. So too could offers from Major League Soccer and Australia's A-League.

THE CLASSROOM

Terry has been studying Portuguese and for his coaching badges, according to regular posts on his Instagram account. He could step up his bid for qualifications to go into coaching or management.

THE GOLF COURSE

He might decide he cannot play for any other club after serving Chelsea for 22 years and may quit altogether. If that happens, expect him to be playing more regularly - on the golf course.