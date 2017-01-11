Why the expansion and how it will work

WHOSE IDEA WAS THIS?

The short answer to this is Sepp Blatter.

The Swiss had planned to expand the tournament to 40 teams before his downfall in 2015 and Gianni Infantino, his eventual successor, picked up the banner.

But the two proposed 40-team formats had various issues, prompting Infantino to double down and go for 48.

HOW WILL THIS WORK?

Infantino's first idea was to have a play-off round of 32 teams to decide who should join 16 seeded teams in the current format of eight groups of four, followed by a knock-out.

But the 46-year-old Swiss-Italian later came up with 16 groups of three, before a 32-team knock-out.

The total number of games increases from 64 to 80, but most teams will play no more than three and the four semi-finalists will play no more than seven - the same as now.

That last point is significant as the leading European clubs have opposed any move to increase the number of games the top nations play.

Fifa is also adamant this can be done in 32 days, the same duration as the current format, another major concern for the clubs.

WHO STANDS TO BENEFIT?

It's yet to be decided how the 16 extra places at the World Cup in 2026 will be allocated, but one proposal under review is for Europe to have an additional three teams.

Africa would have an extra four and six South American teams would automatically qualify.

Oceania would have a guaranteed finalist, while there would be a play-off between one of the Asian teams and one from the Concacaf.

Infantino is expected to announce further details shortly but one thing is certain - there will be a scramble for places.

WHAT ABOUT THE QUALITY?

This is an issue raised by the German FA, who has spoken out against Infantino's plan, and even Fifa's internal research on the formats admits the status quo is the best way to guarantee as many of the world's best teams play at the Finals.

But Infantino has repeatedly talked up Costa Rica's besting of England, Italy and Uruguay in 2014 and the exploits of Iceland and Wales at Euro 2016, as examples of underdogs overcoming their perceived superiors.

HAS THIS GOT TO DO WITH MONEY?

The projected increase in revenue is US$1 billion (S$1.44b) for Infantino's preferred 48-team event when compared to the 2018 World Cup.