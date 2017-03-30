Wife of Chinese star reveals it all
The wife of a Chinese player claimed yesterday that her husband spent too much time with his mistress, leading to his embarrassing gaffe in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Iran in Teheran on Tuesday.
Left back Jiang Zhipeng headed the ball to the opposing team in the 46th minute, setting them up for the only goal of the game.
"For nearly three-and-a-half years out of our four-year marriage, he was sleeping with other women," said Zhang Zhiyue on social media, and revealed that Jiang had recently filed for divorce. - AFP