Wigan revenge next in City's quadruple chase

Leroy Sane made his comeback against Basel, well ahead of schedule as his ankle-ligament damage suffered on Jan 28 was expected to keep him out for six weeks.

A historic quadruple, as well as revenge, will be on the minds of Manchester City, as they head to Wigan for an FA Cup fifth-round tie tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

FIFTH ROUND WIGAN MAN CITY

Pep Guardiola's side have blown away any suggestion that injuries and fatigue could derail their quest to win the English Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup by scoring nine goals in their last two matches.

A 5-1 victory over Leicester two weekends ago extended City's lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points, and that was followed last Tuesday with a 4-0 victory at Basel in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

GOOD NEWS

Even more good news for Guardiola in Switzerland was the return from injury of Leroy Sane, David Silva and Fabian Delph.

Silva's substitute appearance was proof that he is over a hip problem, while England utility player Delph, a midfielder used largely as a left back by his club this season, made his return after six matches out with a knee injury.

Sane's reappearance as a second-half substitute came well ahead of schedule as ankle ligament damage suffered in City's last FA Cup outing at Cardiff on Jan 28 was expected to keep the German out for six weeks.

City can deliver the first trophy of Guardiola's reign in the League Cup final against Arsenal next Monday morning (Singapore time).

However, Guardiola has warned against complacency at League One promotion chasers Wigan, who have beaten two EPL sides Bournemouth and West Ham to reach this stage.

"Of course, I am concerned because I saw the game against Bournemouth," Guardiola said.

"Bournemouth are one of the teams I like to watch the most in the Premier League and Wigan were able to beat them.

"In the FA Cup, there are a lot of surprises, not just this season or previous seasons, but all throughout history, you always have these kind of situations happening.

"It would be good for my players not to think too much of the final next Sunday. They think about the final next Monday."

Wigan were relegated from the EPL four days after a shocking FA Cup final win over City, thanks to a Ben Watson goal, and have endured a turbulent five years since, with two further relegations and a promotion.

Paul Cook's side have led League One for most of the season, but ceded first place to Shrewsbury after successive defeats by Southend and Blackpool.

Wigan do pose an attacking threat, though, thanks to former Manchester United forward Nick Powell and Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, who have 27 goals between them this season.

Grigg scored twice as West Ham were beaten 2-0 in the fourth round.