Wigan’s fairy-tale FA Cup run over
Mark Hughes won his first match as Southampton manager, seeing off League One side Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final yesterday.
Wigan had seen off English Premier League sides Bournemouth, West Ham United and, most notably, Manchester City in the previous rounds.
But goals by Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg on 62 minutes and Cedric Soares in the final minute of regulation time saw the Latics' fairy-tale run come to an end at the DW Stadium.
