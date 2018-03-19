Football

Wigan’s fairy-tale FA Cup run over

Southampton manager Mark Hughes. PHOTO: AFP
Match Report
Mar 19, 2018 06:00 am

Mark Hughes won his first match as Southampton manager, seeing off League One side Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final yesterday.

Wigan had seen off English Premier League sides Bournemouth, West Ham United and, most notably, Manchester City in the previous rounds.

But goals by Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg on 62 minutes and Cedric Soares in the final minute of regulation time saw the Latics' fairy-tale run come to an end at the DW Stadium.

