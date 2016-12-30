Wijnaldum: City should fear Reds' firepower

Anfield is not for the faint-hearted, according to midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

He believes Liverpool's firepower should strike fear into Manchester City when they play in front of the Kop on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool, the Premier League's top scorers, have scored 25 of their 45 goals at home.

Wednesday morning's 4-1 victory over Stoke was the fourth time in eight matches they have scored four or more in the Premier League at home.

The goals have been shared around the squad with Sadio Mane leading the way with eight, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino all with seven apiece, Philippe Coutinho with six and James Milner and Daniel Sturridge on five each.

When Sturridge scored the fourth against Stoke, it marked the 100th league goal under Juergen Klopp in only his 48th match, equalling Kenny Dalglish's record.

"The way we are playing and the way we are scoring goals in the home games, I think it will scare opponents," said Holland international Wijnaldum.

"We have a lot of players who can score goals and win the game for us.

"That's a good thing because if you depend on one person, it can be a problem because if that person doesn't score, you will not win games."

City are the joint second-highest league scorers on 39 with Arsenal, but their goals are concentrated at the feet of Sergio Aguero, who has 16 in all competitions and returns from suspension for Sunday's game.

Raheem Sterling, Nolito and Kelechi Iheanacho all have six goals, but Wijnaldum said it was difficult to compare the qualities of the two sides.

"They also have a good attack (but) I think we are good at attacking," he added.

"They have a lot of good players who can score goals, even players on the bench who can come on and score goals, so I don't think there is a big difference.

"Of course, Aguero is a wonderful player and can win the game on his own for Manchester City, so he's one of the threats we have to deal with.

"But it's not only Aguero, you also have (Kevin) de Bruyne, (David) Silva and Sterling. You can go on (and on)."