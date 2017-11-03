Wijnaldum joins Liverpool's  walking wounded

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been added to the club's growing injury list after limping out of their 3-0 Champions League win over Maribor yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Reds manager Juergen Klopp said that Wijnaldum, who was substituted after just 17 minutes, had suffered an ankle injury.

Liverpool are already without Philippe Coutinho (thigh) and Adam Lallana (thigh), while forward Sadio Mane remains sidelined as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

"At half-time, I asked immediately and the ankle was already swollen. It's probably not a good sign," Klopp said of Wijnaldum, who looks unlikely to feature in Sunday morning's Premier League game at West Ham United.

"We saw a kick in the game and didn't think it was too serious. Then it was swollen.

"We're not sure if he twisted it or not. For sure, we have to make a scan...

"We missed three and then after Gini went off, four of maybe the most creative players in the league. It doesn't make your life easier because whatever you plan before the game, the players have to do the job."

Coutinho is unlikely to be fit to face West Ham but defender Dejan Lovren, who also missed the Maribor game with a thigh injury, has a chance to play, Klopp said.

Klopp added he was pleased with the way his team showed patience to break down a determined Maribor defence as Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge scored in the second half.

He said: "We knew Maribor would play like this. But I'm pleased with our result and our reaction.