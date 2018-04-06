Wilkins, 61, dies days after cardiac arrest

Former England, Chelsea and Manchester United footballer Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday at the age of 61, days after suffering a cardiac arrest.Wilkins, who won 84 England caps and was one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, had been treated in a London hospital since last Friday.

Chelsea, in a Twitter post, said: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace."

Wilkins, known in the game by his childhood nickname "Butch", played for 11 clubs including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Rangers, and was on the coaching staff of several more.

The midfielder started his career with Chelsea and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager.