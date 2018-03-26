Williams plays down Suarez remarks

Wales captain Ashley Williams says his previous comments about Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, where the Everton defender said he disliked the Barcelona forward more than any other player, were blown out of proportion.

Williams battled Suarez in the English Premier League when the striker was at Liverpool and the 33-year-old wrote in his 2012 book, My Premier League Diary, that he had "no respect" for the Uruguayan, who "dived more than any other player".

The two will face off again when Wales play Uruguay in today's China Cup final.