Willian makes call for more quality signings

Chelsea midfielder Willian posing with a Singapore national Under-19 player at the club's Nike football kit launch at Goal@313 Somerset yesterday.

Chelsea have bolstered every department with new signings in the off-season as they prepare to defend their English Premiership title.

The Blues signed Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero from Manchester City, Germany defender Antonio Ruediger from Roma, France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

The new season starts on Aug 12 and, with slightly more than two weeks to go, Chelsea midfielder Willian has made the call for the club to bring in more reinforcements.

The Blues return to the Champions League this season and adequate cover is needed in every department as they juggle league and cup commitments.

Making an appearance alongside new club captain Gary Cahill, wingback Marcos Alonso and Ruediger at Chelsea's football kit launch at Goal@313 Somerset yesterday, the Brazilian said: "To win more titles, we need more players.

TOUGH

"This season will be more difficult for Chelsea because of the Champions League. What we did last season (to win the Premier League), we need to do it again. I think we can do it."

Judging by the rumour mill, it looks like the Blues are not done with their summer recruitment.

They are linked with Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, Juventus left back Alex Sandro and Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva.

Wingback Alonso, who had a fine first season with Chelsea, has identified the two Manchester teams and Arsenal as the main threats to their title defence.

"Both teams from Manchester (City and United), and Arsenal have good teams with good players and we will have to work hard to win the title again," said the 26-year-old Spaniard.

"We've been training a lot this pre-season to make sure we're ready for the first game (against Burnley on Aug 12)."

Germany international Ruediger, who joined Chelsea earlier this month on a five-year deal, will be looking to make an instant impact.

"I'm excited to join Chelsea. I've been learning from the players and gaining experience," said the 24-year-old.

"I'm a young player and I hope to win trophies with the club."