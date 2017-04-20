Wilshere dealt another injury blow

Jack Wilshere's season looks set to be over after fears he has suffered a broken leg.

The Bournemouth midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, sustained the injury in a collision with Tottenham striker Harry Kane during a 4-0 loss to Spurs last Saturday.

According to reports, he has suffered a hairline fracture to his left leg.

The prognosis, which has not been officially confirmed by Bournemouth or Arsenal, is a similar injury to the one that ruled him out for most of the 2015/16 season and the England international could now return to Arsenal to receive treatment.

The 25-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Cherries during his season-long loan deal from the Gunners - his longest run of domestic outings since the 2013/14 campaign.