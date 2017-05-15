Win a chance to watch Argentina train on June 12

Arguably the best footballer of his generation, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina out into the National Stadium when they take on Singapore in a friendly on June 13.

But, before that, you can win the rare opportunity to witness Argentina superstars such as Messi (right), Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria strut their stuff at a private training session on June 12.

The Football Association of Singapore and match promoter UNICESS have launched a unique promotion offering a limited number of ticket holders the chance to win these golden passes.

To enter, ticket holders will need to like the FAS' Facebook page and look out for the "Watch the Team Train" post.

On the post, they will need to comment on what they're looking forward to about the upcoming Singapore v Argentina fixture, and they could be one of the lucky winners to see some of the finest players of this generation up close.

More than 10,000 tickets to the match have been sold and football fans can buy them from www.sportshubtix.sg.

Tickets are priced from $40 to $188 each, with children's (aged 16 and below) and senior citizen's (60 and above) tickets available at $25 each.