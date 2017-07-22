Win a trip to watch Bayern in action

You could win a return flight to Munich to catch a game at the Allianz Arena if you take part in the fan zone activities at next week's International Champions Cup matches at the National Stadium.

All you need to do is arrive early at the fan zone at the OCBC Square for the pre-match activities, which start at 4pm.

Besides the trip to the home of German giants Bayern Munich, other prizes, including club premiums, are also up for grabs.

The matches take place on Tuesday (Chelsea v Bayern Munich), Thursday (Bayern Munich v Inter Milan) and Saturday (Chelsea v Inter Milan). Kick-off is at 7.35pm.

Fans can also snap pictures with trophies from the English Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga on display at the fan zone, which aims to recreate the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, San Siro and Allianz Arena.

The festivities will go on as ticket holders can catch free shuttle buses to Chijmes or Clarke Quay after the matches.

The fixtures will mark the first time top European teams play one another in Singapore, which is the only South-east Asian country to host a leg of the annual tournament till 2020.

Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.sg, the Sports Hub Box Office and all Singapore Post outlets. Prices start from $25 (child) and $40 (adult). For details, visit internationalchampionscup.sg.

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the EPL trophy can also head to Goal@313 Somerset next Wednesday (12pm- 3pm) and Thursday (3pm-4pm) in events hosted by Nike.