Winning EPL title early not so good for City: Guendogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan believes winning the English Premier League title early might not be a good thing for the club's Champions League ambitions as it might result in a drop in intensity and derail their European campaign.

City, who won the League Cup last month, need a maximum of only four victories from their remaining nine league matches to wrap up their first top-flight title under Pep Guardiola.

Guendogan said: "Obviously we want to win (the EPL title) and, if we do, when that happens is not really in our hands.

"But you need rhythm, and to always play seriously... If you are able to win the league quite early, you can lose that seriousness for the Champions League, maybe."