Wolves clinch Championship crown in style
Wolverhampton Wanderers sealed the second-tier Championship title in style by routing relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers 4-0 at Molineux on Saturday.
This was the second time they have won the division in 10 years.
The play-off fight sees seven teams scrapping for the two remaining slots alongside Aston Villa, and whichever of Fulham and Cardiff City do not go up automatically.
At the other end, Sunderland were relegated for the second consecutive season after a 2-1 loss to Burton Albion. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now