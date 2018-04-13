Wolves move within 2 points of EPL promotion

A wonder goal from Ruben Neves helped power Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-0 victory over Derby County at Molineux yesterday morning (Singapore time) that pushes them to the brink of earning English Premier League football next season.

Portuguese international Neves scored an astonishing dipping 51st- minute volley from 30 metres out to seal the win that puts Wolves 11 points clear at the top of England's second tier.

Diogo Jota, another of Wolves' Portuguese contingent, had struck after six minutes to launch the leaders towards a win that leaves them two points from sealing promotion, mathematically, to the EPL after a six-year absence.

They could seal top-flight football by beating Birmingham on Sunday at their Molineux fortress.