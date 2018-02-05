Wolves restore 11-point lead

Wolverhampton Wanderers swept aside Sheffield United 3-0 to restore their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Nuno Espirito Santo's men set up their 21st victory of the season after taking the lead in the fifth minute through Ruben Neves, with Diogo Jota's 13th goal of the season on the half hour doubling their advantage.

Ivan Cavaleiro's late free-kick sealed the win after Blades goalkeeper Simon Moore had been sent off for a challenge just outside the area on Jota.

Earlier, Derby defeated 10-man Brentford 3-0 to stay second in the table.