Football

Wolves secure EPL promotion

Apr 16, 2018 06:00 am

English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers secured promotion to the English Premier League on Saturday without even playing.

The Midlands club ended their six-year exile from the top flight when close rivals Fulham could only draw 1-1 with Brentford.

Wolves, who had 92 points from 42 games, added another three yesterday, after Diogo Jota and Benik Afobe gave their side a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham.

The defeat leaves the Blues with 40 points, ahead of Barnsley who are in 22nd place with 38 points but have a game in hand. - REUTERS

Football

Schalke beat rivals Dortmund

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football