Wolves secure EPL promotion

English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers secured promotion to the English Premier League on Saturday without even playing.

The Midlands club ended their six-year exile from the top flight when close rivals Fulham could only draw 1-1 with Brentford.

Wolves, who had 92 points from 42 games, added another three yesterday, after Diogo Jota and Benik Afobe gave their side a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham.