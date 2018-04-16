Wolves secure EPL promotion
English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers secured promotion to the English Premier League on Saturday without even playing.
The Midlands club ended their six-year exile from the top flight when close rivals Fulham could only draw 1-1 with Brentford.
Wolves, who had 92 points from 42 games, added another three yesterday, after Diogo Jota and Benik Afobe gave their side a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Birmingham.
The defeat leaves the Blues with 40 points, ahead of Barnsley who are in 22nd place with 38 points but have a game in hand. - REUTERS
