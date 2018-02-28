Wright: Wenger should leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has launched a scathing attack on the club's manager Arsene Wenger, saying he could not make a case for the Frenchman to extend his reign beyond this season.

Arsenal lie 27 points behind leaders Manchester City in sixth position and were beaten 3-0 by Pep Guardiola's side in Sunday's League Cup final, leaving the Europa League as their only realistic trophy target following an early FA Cup exit.

Wright, who played over 200 games in seven seasons for Arsenal, says the club were stagnating well before the League Cup final drubbing.

"There are excuses (from Wenger) and he is mollycoddling a team," Wright told the BBC.

"Whether he stays at the end of this season, I could not make a case. I am not sure anyone can. This development of mediocrity has to be arrested."