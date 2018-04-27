Football

Yes to drugs at World Cup - but only with doc's note

Apr 27, 2018 06:00 am

You might have trouble buying a beer on matchday in Russia but World Cup fans may still snort cocaine at the stadium - provided they have a doctor's note.

Some peculiar Russian rules are coming to light as the June 14-July 15 football extravaganza draws nearer.

The loophole in Russia's no-nonsense approach to recreational drugs - they are all illegal - comes in a loose alliance it forged in 2014 with Belarus and Kazakhstan.

But all 383 listed substances are legal, as long as the user has a prescription that has been translated into Russian and notarised. - AFP

Football

Ibra not going to World Cup

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football