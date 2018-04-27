Yes to drugs at World Cup - but only with doc's note
You might have trouble buying a beer on matchday in Russia but World Cup fans may still snort cocaine at the stadium - provided they have a doctor's note.
Some peculiar Russian rules are coming to light as the June 14-July 15 football extravaganza draws nearer.
The loophole in Russia's no-nonsense approach to recreational drugs - they are all illegal - comes in a loose alliance it forged in 2014 with Belarus and Kazakhstan.
But all 383 listed substances are legal, as long as the user has a prescription that has been translated into Russian and notarised. - AFP
