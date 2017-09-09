Young Lions no match for 10-man Albirex

GARENA YOUNG LIONS ALBIREX NIIGATA 0 1 (Shuto Inaba 33)

Defending Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League champions Albirex Niigata showed that they have the substance to match the style after beating the Garena Young Lions with 10 men at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

White Swans skipper Shuto Inaba scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute, as the Japanese outfit continued on their seemingly unstoppable march towards a successful title defence.

They now lead second-placed Home United by 13 points, although the Protectors have played three matches less.

But Albirex were made to sweat for the three points yesterday after Tsubasa Sano was sent off for a swipe at Amirul Adli's face in the 51st minute.

Albirex head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga said that he is pleased with his team's defensive performance following the incident, although he thought the attack could have done better.

Said Yoshinaga: "The problem today was that our attack was not smooth. After we scored the first goal, we were unable to get the second one. We made the game difficult for ourselves.

"But we defended very well in the second half, so I am happy with that."

FUMING

Young Lions coach Vincent Subramaniam was fuming after the game, not over his players' performance but at the competition organisers.

On the issue of training venues, he said at the post-match conference: "All I would like to ask is for more respect for the Young Lions because this week I have been very heavily let down by people who were involved in this competition.

"I don't want to name names, but all I want to ask for is an even playing field. Don't treat the Young Lions as another team and that you can push from Jalan Besar to Geylang to Jalan Besar.

"I think that is not the way to work. I plan my sessions, and I have worked very hard for the last five days to make sure that I pay attention to details.

"I am a professional, no doubt. And I expect everyone else who work in this tournament to be professionals as well.

"But the shoddy treatment they have provided me this week was very unfair and I think my players felt quite shameful to put on their jerseys when they don't actually treat us with respect."

