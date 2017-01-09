Youngest Reds team held by plucky Plymouth

Welsh striker Ben Woodburn (in red), Liverpool's youngest-ever scorer, showed some nice touches during the match, but could not find a way past the Plymouth defence.

Juergen Klopp fielded Liverpool's youngest-ever line-up, but his gamble backfired as they were held to a 0-0 draw by League Two side Plymouth in an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield yesterday.

The average age of the Reds' starting line-up was just 21 years and 296 days, beating the previous record of 22 years and 303 days in the first division against Wolves in 1965.

Divock Origi put the ball in the net in the 21st minute, but it was disallowed as the referee ruled that he had used his arms to fend off Plymouth defender Gary Miller.