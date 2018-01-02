Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has said he has no intention of leaving the London club in this month's transfer window, dampening the hopes of potential suitors.
Zaha has had a productive season with the struggling Eagles, scoring four league goals and providing an assist while adding energy and dynamism to their attack.
British media reported that the Ivorian had come under the radar of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.
But, asked if he is staying at Palace following their 0-0 draw with league leaders City, Zaha told BBC: "Yep, I am." - REUTERS
