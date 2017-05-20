Zhang: China will not rush into World Cup bid

Newly-elected Fifa Council member Zhang Jian has confirmed that China intends to bid for a World Cup, but said there had been no decision made as to which edition the country would seek to host.

Zhang, speaking at the World Football Forum in Changsha, told state news agency Xinhua that China would not rush into a bid and would do so only when conditions were right.

"Sooner or later, we will bid for the World Cup, because it is written in the General Development Plan of Chinese Football," Zhang said.

"However, which edition we apply for will be determined by lots of factors, and it will be a national project.

"It is not only the Chinese Football Association's decision to make."

The Chinese FA denied reports last week it had already decided to bid for the 2034 World Cup Finals.

"We will do more serious research and it will depend on how the situation develops," added Zhang.

China's growing influence in the sport extended to Zhang's appointment to the Fifa Council last week, when he was one of four new members elected at the Asian Football Confederation's congress in Bahrain.