Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that it will be a headache to pick his team for the Champions League final, after Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid routed Celta Vigo 6-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Cristiano Ronaldo again sidelined with an ankle injury, Welsh star Bale stepped into the limelight with two first-half strikes to push his case for a starting spot in the European showpiece against Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.

"It's better for everyone to be over-motivated and ready," admitted Zidane. "It will be a headache to put a team together for the Champions League final."

Bale opened his account after 13 minutes, picking up a sweetly timed through-ball from Luka Modric to score.

His second on the half-hour mark saw him dash to the byline before tucking the ball to one side of a defender and then unleashing a sharp left-footed drive into the corner of the net.

Bale celebrated by dedicating his performance to his third son Axel Charles who was born on Tuesday.

Isco made it 3-0 for Real after 32 minutes before Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi added the fourth, seven minutes into the second half.

On a miserable outing for mid-table Celta, Sergi Gomez put through his own net on 74 minutes, leaving German international Toni Kroos to tuck away Real's sixth goal after 81 minutes.

Real stay in third place in the table on 75 points, 15 behind champions Barcelona and three back from city rivals Atletico with one game left.

Earlier on Saturday, Koke's early goal proved enough for Atletico to claim a 1-0 win at Getafe and remain on course to finish in second place.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak also saved a late penalty from Faycal Fajr as Diego Simeone's men warmed up for the Europa League final against Marseille on Thursday morning (Singapore time) by denting Getafe's hopes of playing continental football next season.

Simeone admitted the challenge posed by Marseille would be different.

He said: "We will face a team who are very enthusiastic, with very good attacking players. They are a team that work well at the tactical level."

Sevilla would have wrapped up a top-seven finish with victory in their derby at Real Betis, but Loren's equaliser with nine minutes to play snatched the home team a 2-2 draw.

Managerless Sevilla have to beat Alaves next weekend to secure a spot in Europe's second-tier competition.