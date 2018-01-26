Zidane describes cup elimination by Leganes as 'worst moment'

Real Madrid's troubled season lurched further into crisis as coach Zinedine Zidane described their elimination from the Copa del Rey by humble neighbours Leganes as a "fiasco" yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It is almost a year ago to the day that Madrid's record 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended as they swept all before them, but this season has been a tale of woe for the La Liga and European champions.

"It's a fiasco. My worst moment as a coach," Zidane told a news conference.

"I don't regret anything I did in the game, though. I take responsibility for what I do. Winning 1-0 from the first leg to start tonight's tie in the manner we did, it's really bad. For that, I'm angry. I don't understand what's going on."

Madrid, who lost 2-1 to Leganes to exit the competition on away goals, have slipped to fourth in the La Liga standings, trailing leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona by 19 points.

In 18 games at the Bernabeu this season, they have won just nine times, losing four and drawing five including two 2-2 draws in the Cup against third-tier sides in previous rounds.

However, cup elimination by a side who had never won at the Bernabeu in their history after taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg was a new low.