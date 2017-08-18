Zidane heads list for top accolade
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane heads the list of 12 nominees for the Fifa Men's Coach of the Year award announced yesterday.
Other candidates include Antonio Conte of EPL champions Chelsea, Manchester United's Europa League-winning coach Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus.
Zidane has enjoyed a glorious year at Real as they became the first team to retain the Champions League title.
The tussle for the men's player title is expected to be a straight fight between Real's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi. - AFP