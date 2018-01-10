Zidane: I won’t be at Real forever

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is realistic about his future with the Galacticos.

The Frenchman has been under pressure this season as the La Liga holders have lagged behind in their title defence. Last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo has left them fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

Despite guiding Real to back-to-back Champions League titles, one La Liga crown and the Fifa Club World Cup, Zidane is aware that all that could count for nothing at a club not known for their patience with their coaches.

In an interview with France Football magazine after he was named the French Coach of the Year for a second year running, the 45-year-old added that even his past as a Real player won't be able to save him.

MAKING THE MOST OF IT

Zidane had also won the Champions League and La Liga with Real before hanging up his boots.

"Zinedine Zidane isn't a player at Real any more. That Zidane no longer exists," he told France Football.

"Now it's down to Zinedine Zidane the coach to carve out a career. I'm not protected by what I've done as a player at this club.

"One day, it will come to an end at Real, so I do everything I can to be successful. I say to myself, 'If I've got 10 days left here, then I'm going to live those 10 days to the max. If it's six months, I'll live those six months to the max'. I don't think beyond that."

Real, who host second-tier side Numancia in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, second leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time), also face a tough title defence in the Champions League, where they will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 next month.