Zidane 'infuriated' by Ronaldo's suspension

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane expressed his anger yesterday at a five-game ban handed to Cristiano Ronaldo for pushing a referee after being sent off against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Real hold a 3-1 first-leg lead going into the second leg against their fierce rivals tomorrow morning (Singapore time), but will have to make do without Ronaldo.

The World Player of the Year was controversially shown a second yellow card for diving on Sunday and handed an extra four-game ban for a light push on referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being shown the 10th red card of his career.

"We are very annoyed," said Zidane. "When you look at everything that happened, to think Cristiano won't play five games with us... it is infuriating."

Real's appeal against the red card, which could reduce the ban from five games to four, will be held before the game tomorrow morning.

"The (appeals) committee will meet and I hope they look well upon it," added Zidane.

"Cristiano is annoyed because he wants to play and, when he doesn't play, he isn't happy."

The Portuguese was on the field for just 24 action-packed minutes in the first leg as he was introduced as a second-half substitute after a curtailed pre-season due to his participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal.

HUGE IMPACT

He made a huge impact with a stunning strike to give Real a 2-1 lead 10 minutes from time, but unwisely picked up his first yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration.

And, two minutes later, he was dismissed as he fell inside the area under pressure from Samuel Umtiti.

Should Ronaldo's appeal not be upheld, he will miss Real's first four La Liga games of the season against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

However, Zidane insisted he is not desperate to add to his forward line before the transfer window closes on Aug 31, despite selling strikers Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz this summer.

Real have been linked for months with a move for Monaco's 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, but look set to be beaten to the Frenchman's signature by free-spending Paris Saint-Germain.