Zidane not giving up title chase

Zinedine Zidane insists his side's title hopes are not over yet, after a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday morning (Singapore time) left Real Madrid 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Real have never won a league title after falling eight points or more behind the leading team but Zidane said his side still have plenty to play for.

"I don't think the league title is far away, there are still many games to come and many points to play for. I'm sure Barca will drop points," he said.

"We have to keep working hard. Ten points seem like a lot when you look at the league table but things will change, I'm sure we'll cut the gap.

"Barca won't always win and we have to be up there."

Barca beat Leganes 3-0 away in an earlier game, while second-placed Valencia can widen their three-point gap over Real if they beat Espanyol in last night's match.

The first derby at Atletico's new stadium was the first time the two rivals had drawn 0-0 in the league since 2005.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left defending Antoine Griezmann after a lifeless display from the France striker, who hasn't scored since Sept 27.

He caused controversy last week by saying in an interview that he would like to play in the same team as Paris Saint-Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Simeone substituted the off-form Griezmann for the second game in a row while his side were chasing a winner and the player was booed off the pitch by his own supporters.

"Griezmann is still one of the family and I defend my family to the death," said Simeone, whose side are level on points with Real.

"Every single player needs to deliver, as you can't win a game with just a few footballers."