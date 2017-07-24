Zidane not ruling out Mbappe swoop

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the club are "lacking a striker", following Alvaro Morata's move to Chelsea, while also admitting his appreciation of the in-demand Kylian Mbappe.

Spain international Morata has left for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £58 million (S$102.7m) and Real are widely expected to fill the gap up front, with Monaco's Mbappe a prime target.

The 18-year-old scored 24 goals last season as Monaco claimed their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and could command a world-record transfer fee of over £100m.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles, Zidane said: "Alvaro has gone and we're lacking a striker at the moment. We saw what he did last year, he played very well and brought a lot to the team... We'll see what we can do about it."

Pushed on the possibility of Mbappe, the French coach continued: "It's always being discussed, but we're here and with the guys who have just arrived, there are 28-30 players.

"We're with them and that's all I think about. Anything can happen until the 31st. He's a good player whom many clubs are interested in."

Zidane also said Cristiano Ronaldo will be with Real for the next few years.

Earlier, a return to Old Trafford for the Portugal captain was being discussed, but such talk appears to have been ill-founded.

Said Zidane: "There's been a lot of talk surrounding Cristiano, that he wanted to go.

"I believe in only one thing. Whenever I've spoken to him, he's been very relaxed.