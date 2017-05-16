Zidane praises trusty Ronaldo

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's capacity to rise to the occasion after the Portuguese netted twice in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 4-1 rout of Sevilla.

Victory moved Real one step closer to a first La Liga title for five years as they now need just four points from their final two games at Celta Vigo and Malaga to see off Barcelona's challenge.

Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic brought the visitors back into the game after Nacho Fernandez's quickly taken free-kick and Ronaldo's 400th goal for Real had given the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.

Ronaldo, though, restored Real's two-goal lead 12 minutes from time before Toni Kroos rounded off the scoring.

Zidane said of Ronaldo: "He is always there in the decisive moments."