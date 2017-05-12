Zidane predicts 'great final' with former club Juventus

Zinedine Zidane insists he will have no divided loyalties after leading Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final where they will meet his old club Juventus on June 3.

Real withstood a first-half onslaught from local rivals Atletico Madrid to progress 4-2 on aggregate despite losing 2-1 in their semi-final, second-leg tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Next up are Italian champions Juventus, who sold Zidane to Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £46 million (S$83m) in 2001.

"For sure, it is special because it was a very important club for me as a player. It is a club that also gave me everything," said Zidane.

"Now, though, I am with Real Madrid, the club of my life and it will be a great final."

Zidane admitted ahead of December's last-16 draw that Juventus were the team he wanted to avoid, due to his respect for Massimiliano Allegri's side, who eased past Monaco 4-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

"I can't do anything about it now," added Zidane. "They have got to the final and deserve to be there, as do we."

Ultimately, Cristiano Ronaldo's first-leg hat-trick proved the difference as for the fourth straight season, Real eliminated Atletico from the Champions League.

STRONG START

Atletico had threatened an incredible comeback, as Saul Niguez's powerful header and Antoine Griezmann's penalty inside 16 minutes cut Real's aggregate lead to a solitary goal.

However, Isco Rodriguez's away goal just before half-time settled Real's nerves.

"We knew they would start very strongly," said Ronaldo.

"They had the luck to score two goals but, we know that if we scored, that would kill them.

"They played well, but we have more experience."

Despite the disappointment of bowing out to Real once more, Atletico boss Diego Simeone insists Atletico will have a bright future.