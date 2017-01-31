Zidane: Real motivated by Barca's stumble

Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said, as his side took a four-point lead at the top after beating Real Sociedad 3-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"When you play last and see your rivals lose or draw you feel more motivated and we went into the game feeling really fired up," Zidane said after Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis and Sevilla lost 3-1 at Espanyol.