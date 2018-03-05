Zidane: Real ready for PSG

Zinedine Zidane declared Real Madrid ready for Paris Saint-Germain after his side eased to a 3-1 win over 10-man Getafe yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gareth Bale opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu before Cristiano Ronaldo hit his 300th and 301st La Liga goals after just 286 matches.

Getafe's Loic Remy was sent off in the 47th minute, but the visitors' Francisco Portillo converted a penalty.