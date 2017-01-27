Zidane: Real's ruthlessness will return

Real Madrid will recover their killer instinct, coach Zinedine Zidane warned as his side were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A 2-2 draw on the night at Balaidos Stadium saw Celta progress to the semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

"I am not worried, nor angry," said the Frenchman, whose side were missing seven first-team regulars including Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Pepe.

"Lately we've chances that we haven't taken, that will change."

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick and Lucas Vazquez's injury-time header from a corner weren't enough as Celta twice went in front through a Danilo own goal and Daniel Wass' calm finish five minutes from time.

Zidane, though, rejected the claim that his side lacked creativity, particularly with Luka Modric and James Rodriguez sidelined by injury.