Zidane stays positive after 0-0 draw

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tried to hide his disappointment after missing the chance to close the gap on rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Real failed to capitalise on Barca's 2-2 home draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday, as they played out a 0-0 stalemate at Athletic Bilbao to drop points for the sixth time in 14 La Liga games this term.

"For me, the most important thing is to keep thinking that we are going to have another opportunity throughout the season to cut the gap," said Zidane.

That opportunity to reduce the eight-point gap between the sides is most likely to come when Real host Barcelona in three weeks' time.

But first, Zidane's men, who are in fourth spot, must fend off fifth-placed Sevilla, who visit the Bernabeu this Saturday.