Zidane surprised by Real's slow start

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted he was surprised by his side's slow start as they slumped to a second defeat in four days, 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Zidane's men hadn't lost in a Spanish record 40 games stretching back to April last year before conceding twice in the final five minutes to lose 2-1 at Sevilla on Monday morning. And the Frenchman believes the European champions suffered a hangover from that disappointment in a first 45 minutes against Celta devoid of goalmouth action at a frigid Santiago Bernabeu with temperatures plummeting below zero degrees.

"It was a strange game, especially the start," said Zidane. "We have to analyse it, something is wrong for sure. We didn't do what we had prepared to do, especially the intensity."