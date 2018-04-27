Zidane: We know how to suffer without the ball

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid must heed the lessons from their Juventus scare in order to finish off Bayern Munich in next week's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Real are one a step closer to a third straight European title after Marco Asensio hit the winner in a 2-1 first-leg comeback victory in Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time).

But having suffered an almighty scare at home in the quarter-finals, when Juventus won 3-1 in Madrid after Real had beaten them 3-0 in Turin, Los Blancos coach Zidane says nothing is decided despite his team's slender advantage.

"We will have to fight in the second leg, nothing is decided, that showed in the second leg against Juventus," AFP quoted him as saying.

"We will have to suffer again and face Bayern in a different way at home, because if we don't, we could have a bad result next week."

The hosts took the lead at the sold-out Allianz Arena through Joshua Kimmich, but Marcelo equalised just before the break.

Substitute Asensio hit Real's winner after finishing off a counter-attack to seal Real's sixth straight win over Bayern in the Champions League.

Said Zidane: "You cannot play in the Champions League and not suffer. But we are happy because we knew how to suffer without the ball."

Toni Kroos was less happy with the performance against his former team.

"It was an average performance from us in the end, we had a lot of work to do, a lot of running," said Real's German midfielder.

"The result is good, nothing more than that."

The result may not have been good for his team but Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes remains positive. He said: "Tonight's match showed that Real Madrid are vulnerable. We showed that we can hurt them, so we take hope from this."