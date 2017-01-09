Zidane: 'We know no limits'

Cristiano Ronaldo posing with his four Ballon d'Or trophies before the match against Granada.

It was the perfect way to kick off 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo paraded his fourth Ballon d'Or and powered home his first goal of 2017 as Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record 39-game unbeaten run with a 5-0 demolition of lowly Granada yesterday morning (Singapore time).

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo was honoured by previous Ballon d'Or winners to have played for Real, including Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Michael Owen and his coach Zinedine Zidane before kick-off.

And Real's relentless run stretching back to April last year continued once the action got underway as they scored four times in the opening half-hour.

Isco and Karim Benzema slotted home from close range before Ronaldo, who had been rested in Real's 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla last week, scored with a bullet header from Marcelo's cross.

Another simple finish from Isco made it four before the break and Casemiro turned home James Rodriguez's free-kick for the fifth after half-time.

GUNNING FOR THE TREBLE

Real have not been beaten since April, when they were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Wolfsburg and Zidane now wants his team to sweep all before them.

Real can set a new mark if they avoid defeat by Sevilla this Sunday, but the former France international accepts it will be a tough challenge for his in-form side.

Zidane said: "It's satisfying to match this record, but the main thing is what we are doing out on the pitch.

REAL'S 39-MATCH UNBEATEN RUN IN NUMBERS Games: 39 Wins: 31* Draws: 8 Losses: 0 Scored: 112 Conceded: 36 Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (26) Total goalscorers: 22 plus opposition own goals Biggest win: 7-1 v Cultural Leonesa, Copa del Rey (Oct 26, 2016) Most consecutive wins: 11 (April 30 to Sept 18, 2016) Games by competition: La Liga 23, Champions League 10, Copa del Rey 3, Club World Cup 2, Uefa Super Cup 1 * Includes win on penalties over Atletico Madrid after 1-1 draw in last May's Champions League final.

"We now have a game against Sevilla and I know we'll be up against it. We know no limits and will do all we can to keep this performance up.

"Every competition is important and we do not give more importance to one over the other.

"The idea is to give our all in every game and be ready physically and focus so that we can achieve great things."

Zidane saw his team extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga table to six points and he is happy to see his side play with style as they go in search of a domestic and European treble.

He added: "It's important for us to win games, but the manner in which we do it is significant too.

"People are enjoying themselves and the most important thing is that we're doing things well and taking it seriously.

"If you can do that, the fans have a good time and we do as well.

"What I'd like to underline yet again is the discipline from the first minute until the last, how we showed respect for our opponents and played with real intensity.

"When we lost the ball, we pressured really well and, of course, when you score early on, it makes things easier.

"Winning is the most important thing for me and for the players as well.

"It's crucial that in the build-up to the game everyone does all they can and are 100 per cent committed.

"With the players we've got here, if we do that, we can do great things and win a lot of games". - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS

SATURDAY: Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2, Las Palmas 1 Sporting Gijon 0, Real Sociedad 0 Sevilla 4

YESTERDAY: Athletic Bilbao 0 Alaves 0